Relatives of murdered Chinese bar worker leaving Barataria neighbourhood

News

Yuyi Jin, 30, was gunned down while leaving his Barataria home on Sunday morning.

PHOTO COURTESY JIN FAMILY –

Fearful after the murder of his friend Yuyi Jin, one Chinese bar worker says he and relatives are making arrangements to leave their Barataria apartment and find another area to live.

Yuyi Jin, 30, was shot and killed by men in a white Nissan B15 as he was leaving his apartment at the corner of Seventh Street and Eight Avenue on Sunday morning.

Police said no motive has been established for the murder up to Monday afternoon.

At the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Monday, one of the man’s co-workers and friends told Newsday the relatives are afraid and traumatised.

The co-worker, who is also Chinese, said the upsurge in violence was worrying and could not think of a reason why Yuyi Jin would be targeted by criminals as he kept to himself.

Last November one of Yuyi Jin’s relatives was shot in his face while throwing away garbage.

“He (Yuyi Jin) was going to the supermarket to buy something. His friend was driving the car when the men came and shoot at him.

“This is the second time something like this happened to us. The first time was when my friend was shot in the face.

“Nobody knows why anyone would want to do this to him. I feel so sad. He was a good man he didn’t do bad things.

“The security of this country is so bad now that he died and I don’t know why.

“We are going to move now. We are afraid.”

The friend said Yuyi Jin was in Trinidad for about four years and did not have any enemies while in the country.

He added that the nature of the murder appeared to be random.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.