Relatives of murdered Carapo truck driver: He didn’t deserve this

Carapo truck driver David Nath Bleasdell, 29, was gunned down at his home on Old Year’s Day. PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES –

The relatives of a 29-year-old Carapo truck-driver were left baffled as to the motive for the killing as they insist he lived well with others.

Police received a report of a murder at Race Course Road, Carapo, at around 6.30 am on Saturday and went to the scene where they found the body of David Nath Bleasdelle in the bedroom of a house.

Crime scene investigators also visited the scene and found 18 spent shells.

Bleasdell is one of the last murders for 2022.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Bleasdell’s relatives said he never complained of being threatened and could not explain why he was killed.

“I knew him to be a good person, he always liked to make people laugh.

“He would have done anything for anyone, he was a free-handed person – anyone who needed something, he was happy to help.”

As of Tuesday morning there were five murders for 2023.

Commenting on the frequency of murders for the new year, one relative described it as “unacceptable.”

“As the mother of two young children, I feel the situation is getting worse.

“Crime is getting out of hand in this country and we need someone to do something about it.

“No way, no how I think anyone deserved to die like this.”

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing inquiries.