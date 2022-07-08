Relatives of missing Siparia retiree suspect foul play

News

Orville Richards. –

Relatives of the 60-year-old Siparia retiree who went missing last month suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Orville “Ashley” Richards’ relatives told Newsday they are “keeping positive” but have many unanswered questions.

“He worked in the San Fernando High Court and the Siparia Magistrates’ Court. He is known and, up to today, no one saw him,” a close relative said on behalf of the worried family.

“Who would want him missing? Who is benefiting from his disappearance? Why didn’t he disappear with either of his two vehicles? We need to find out what took place. We are praying and keeping positive.”

The family is still offering a $20,000 reward for his safe return.

Richards, of Penal Quinam Road in Mendez Village, retired earlier this year as a security officer with the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd.

He lives with his common-law wife, Lenore George.

A police report said he walked out of the house on June 12 at around 1 pm, saying he was going to check a nearby drain that was recently dug.

The father of three was wearing a white T-shirt, black three-quarter pants and black garden boots.

Up to Friday, the police said they had no leads.

People with information about Richards’ whereabouts can call the Siparia police at 649-2592 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350.