Relatives identify woman’s body found in Cunupia on Friday

News

File photo

The body of the woman found on the roadside in Cunupia on Friday afternoon has been identified as 49-year-old Sharon Bedassie.

On Monday, a male relative identified the body. She lived at Chanka Trace, El Socorro.

Bedassie was last seen on Thursday when she left her home to visit someone.

The next day, her body was found lying face down with a wound to the head near an area overgrown with bushes off the Southern Main Road in Warrenville.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigators (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

An autopsy is set for during the week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No one has been arrested.

Cpl Latchman of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) is leading investigations.

Anyone with information on the circumstances of her death can call the Cunupia police station at 665-3080 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.