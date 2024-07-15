Relative wants answers on 74-year-old’s ‘drowning’ death

News

Forensic Science Centre, St James. File photo by Roger Jacob.

Arun Persaud is questioning how his cousin, Doulat Ramgopaul, ended up dead along the Audrey Jeffers Highway near the Foreshore on July 4.

Speaking to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Monday, Persaud said Ramgopaul was last seen on June 30. Ramgopaul’s body was found by a group of fishermen on July 4.

He said Ramgopaul’s friends were not seeing him at his Tunapuna home and raised an alarm.

“They called the police thinking he was inside, but he wasn’t there.”

Persaud said the autopsy revealed Ramgopaul died from to drowning due to multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

“I waiting to hear from homicide to know what really happened.”

Persaud said beside a pacemaker in Ramgopaul’s heart, he was coherent and cognitively sound.

“Someone did him something.

“How he reach in the Foreshore when he doesn’t have a vehicle?”

Persaud said Ramgopaul’s house was broken into.

“I don’t know how homicide ent contact us yet.

“A TV missing and a gas tank. I don’t even want to touch the house.”

He said he hoped police would contact him soon with answers about Ramgopaul’s death.