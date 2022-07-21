Relative of murdered San Juan teen laments: He died for nothing

News

The relatives of a murdered San Juan teenager believe he was killed for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Robhino Ramsaroop, 16, was gunned down while liming near the Just 4 mini-mart on Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, at around 7.50 pm on Wednesday.

Investigators said Ramsaroop got into an argument with a man minutes before he was shot.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, one of Ramsaroop’s relatives who asked not to be named said he was confronted by the man who they suspected was intoxicated.

They said Ramsaroop did not know the man but he continued to show hostility towards him.

“The fella came up to them yesterday and he said he was drunk.

“He kept asking him (Ramsaroop), ‘What you watching me so for?’ and Robinho said he didn’t know him and the fella pushed Robinho.

“The guys on the block came to help Robinho.

“He came home and told us what happened but then he said he was going back out the road, then a little while after we saw the car with the same fella.

“Robinho just froze, he just stood there and he shoot him down.”

Another relative said she could not believe how sudden and unprovoked the murder happened.

She said Ramsaroop was his mother’s only child and the family was devastated by his death.

“This is the worst kind of crime we’ve ever had.

“The thing about this is he got shot for nothing, it’s not like he hurt someone or killed someone, he got shot for nothing.

“Whoever did this took a 16-year-old’s life for nothing.”

The relatives said Robinho attended Malick Secondary School but wanted to register for a course in electrical installation for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

“He isn’t a fighter, he isn’t a gangster, he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He didn’t want to stay in Malick with all the fighting and thing and he didn’t want to go back there.”

Relatives said Ramsaroop’s father died years ago.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.