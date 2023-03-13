Relative of murdered Morvant man wants peace, unity

News

The relatives of murder victom Brandon Victor console each other in the parking lot of the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday morning after identifying his body.

Victor, was gunned down while at his Cascade workplace last Friday afternoon. – Photo by Shane Superville

A relative of murder victim Brandon Victor is calling for members of two warring gangs in Morvant to stop the bloodshed and unite for the good of their community.

Victor, 33, was gunned down while working at a jobsite on Chelsea Road, Cascade, on Friday.

He was from Mon Repos, Morvant.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the murder, but suspect Victor may have been killed to send a message to other Mon Repos residents.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one of Victor’s relatives, who asked not to be named, blamed his murder on an ongoing war between rival gangs in Mon Repos and Valley Road, Morvant.

The relative said the bloodshed was heartbreaking, as many of the people involved in the conflict grew up together and were on good terms at one time.

“I’m an elder in the community and I try to talk to these fellas.

“It’s hurting on all the sides. All of them are supposed to be living well together. They used to lime and drink together at the side of the road.

But now, the relative said, “It’s not now this started. Not one person they killed in Mon Repos, they accustomed killing we out.

“Their parents know, everybody in Mon Repos knows what’s going on.”

The relative implored those involved to think about their actions and create a better community for each other.

“I want to see unity come back together, I want to see love between the Valley Road and Mon Repos again.”

Victor was one of three Morvant men killed between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

On Friday night 29-year-old Iko Callender was shot dead near the Chinapoo Community Centre, Morvant.

On Saturday afternoon 56-year-old Curtis Charles was shot dead while liming at a mini mart on Coconut Drive, Morvant. A 62-year-old man was also wounded.

Contacted for comment, North Eastern Division police confirmed they were aware of a gang war between the communities and said they were working to try to better secure the areas.

One officer said investigators suspected one factor in the conflict might be a falling-out between two gang members who were currently in prison.

He also said while the police would take action against the gangs, the public had a responsibility to report any suspicious activities to the police.

“I confirm what has been said: it’s been going on since last year November, when several people were killed.

“Police exercises will be done, but it will be done based on intelligence gathered.

“But while we have an idea of the people who are involved when it comes to murders we need an eyeball witness or concrete evidence.

“I want to advise them (residents), if they see something, to say something. Without the citizenry we can’t get anything done, because while we as police may have an idea of who the perpetrators (are), we need the public’s assistance.

He said any such reports would be confidential.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are investigating the murders.