Relative of murdered man: Crime out of hand

SHOT DEAD: Belmont resident Mark Jason Andrews. –

ALDWYN GREENE, the father of murdered construction worker Mark Andrews is doubtful the authorities can do anything to curb the rampant murder rate.

Andrews, 38, was shot dead in the carpark of the Brixx Hotel in Coblentz Avenue, Cascade last Friday.

Speaking with The Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday, Greene said he did not know his son to be involved in any criminal activity and suspects he was killed simply because of the neighbourhood he lived in.

Greene said his son lived in Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont in an area which is in the midst of an ongoing gang war between rivals criminal gangs.

“He wasn’t involved in anything but he was living in an area which is at war with another gang, so they just targeted him because he was from that area.

“I used to warn him that he could also be targeted even though he wasn’t involved in anything and he used to take it seriously.”

Greene said he did not feel too safe returning to the neighbourhood and doubted whether the police were capable of restoring order.

“There’s nothing anybody can do anymore. It has gotten way out of hand.”

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) are continuing enquiries. No arrests has been made.