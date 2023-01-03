Relative of murdered Maloney man: I’m out of tears

News

File photo.

A relative of Maloney murder victim Collin Ezekiel Dennis says she can no longer cry, owing to the proliferation in killings in TT.

Dennis, 34, was gunned down with Christopher Williams, 27, at Building Six, Maloney Gardens, on Sunday night.

Police said a third man was shot in his hand during the attack.

Police found 29 spent shells at the scene.

As of Tuesday morning the murder toll for 2023 was five, compared to four murders at the same time last year.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, the relative when asked to comment on the spate of killings said it was no longer something that made her cry.

“It (crime) is disgusting – how much more people have to die?

“There are people asking me this morning why I’m not crying. How much times will I cry?

“This is all we know, just tears.

“Whether it’s your neighbour, or children you grew up with – how much cry will I cry? They will dry me out?

“Them (gunmen) took my heart.”

Describing Dennis as a “nerd,” the relative said she remembered him as someone who preferred to remain at home and watch television than go out.

Asked if she felt there was anything people could do to keep themselves safe from criminals, the relative said she could not think of anything.

“What can I tell them again?

“He was at home, he was eating and he was on his cellphone.

“Whoever decided to run down whoever or whatever happened, that was it and I ended up without a family member.”

Newsday attempted to speak with Williams’ relatives but they declined to comment.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing inquiries.