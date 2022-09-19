Relative of child shot in Kelly Village: God was on his side

News

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

Though he is saddened by the murder of his relative Shevon Gaye, a Kelly Village man is relieved that an eight-year-old boy survived the attack and may be on the way to a full recovery.

Police said Gaye was at his Kelly Village home on Saturday when three gunmen stormed the house and shot him several times with assault rifles.

The eight-year-old relative of Gaye’s was in the house and was also shot. Police also said Gaye’s 65-year-old father Frank Gaye was wounded.

Gaye was declared dead at the scene. The two survivors were taken to hospital, where they remained up to Monday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one relative, who asked not to be named, said he was upset that an innocent child was hurt in the attack.

Referring to a Sangre Grande wake where two boys were also shot, the relative said he believed divine intervention saved his relative.

“God was on his side. That’s all I can say really…the bullets, we’re being told, missed all the major organs. He’s talking and everything as normal, but he’s in a lot of pain.”

Because of his own distress, the man said, “It’s been three days since I ate anything.”

He admitted that Gaye sold marijuana and recalled seeing him shortly before he was killed on Saturday.

“I left him to go out on the road to work – I work as a PH taxi driver in Caroni – and he tried to get me to stay and lime with him, but I needed to get some work done.

“If I didn’t leave to go and work, I would have been in the back of the Forensic Science Centre right now.”

He added that he felt Gaye’s murder was ordered from prison, and called on the police to do more to find the killers.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region III is continuing enquiries.