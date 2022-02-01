Relative of Arima boy who died from gunshot to be released

News

11-year-old Christian Liverpool. –

A 38-year-old man who was detained in relation to the shooting death of 11-year-old Christian Liverpool was expected to be released from police custody on Tuesday afternoon. It was reported at the time of the incident that Christian was ten, but relatives subsequently told Newsday he was in fact 11.

Sources said homicide investigators received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to release the man who is also Christian’s relative.

Police said the findings of the post-mortem examination on Monday was consistent with the man’s story, based on the path of the bullet, leading investigators to suspect the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Christian, a standard four student of the Arima New Government Primary School, died when he was shot in the face at his Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima, home last Thursday night.

The relative was arrested and the Smith and Wesson pistol which was found at the house seized.