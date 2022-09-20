Relative in custody for death of Rachel, 11-year-old mauled by dog

News

Rachel Bhagwandeen –

A 32-year-old male suspect is now in police custody in relation to the death of Rachel Bhagwandeen, 11, who was mauled by a dog last month.

On August 25, Rachel and her nine-year-old brother Jaylon were watching TV at a family home in Vistabella and the dog entered the room.

Rachel pushed Jaylon to the door and told him to run and that she’d handle it since she’s older.

Her brother ran and alerted his mother, Seema Bhagwandeen, 41, and other relatives, who rushed to try to save the child but to no avail.

The dog was put down some days after, and Bhagwandeen’s funeral was held on September 3.

On Monday afternoon, acting Snr Supt Richard Smith – commander of the police’s Southern division – told Newsday the suspect was participating in an ID parade at the time and that the file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP’s) office on Tuesday.

He said the arrest happened over the weekend and confirmed the suspect is a relative of Bhagwandeen.