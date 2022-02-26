Reigning Queen of Chutney Soca ready to defend

News

2021 Queen of Chutney Soca Nisha Ramsook. –

FIREFIGHTER and reigning Queen of Chutney Soca Nisha Ramsook will be bringing not only the heat, but the lioness within when she takes to the stage at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Saturday to defend her crown.

Ramsook believes she has penned another winning composition titled Lion on Stage. She won the competition in 2021 – the first year it was offered – with her own composition called Fireman.

She said Fireman was inspired by her “sexy” boyfriend who is also a firefighter.

With her delivery of Lion, plus hot back up dancers, she feels confident she can reclaim the title.

The song speaks of her transition on stage into a lioness-like persona.

“I am not saying I am a lion, but that my energy and strength is the same as a lion. When I take that stage and the audience hears my roar, they would swear it is a lion.”

After knocking on chutney/soca doors for some 16 years, winning the competition, she said, has opened many doors for her in terms of recognition.

“People who did not know me before, now know who Nisha Ramsook is. Unfortunately covid19 interrupted plans for local gigs or overseas travel to represent my country, but I feel blessed and honoured to have won the first Queen of Chutney Soca competition.

“On Saturday I am going to go out there to do my best.”

This is her third time in the final, and she said preparation is going well.

“I look forward to the competition before a live audience. I want to wish all of my competitors best of luck.”

The Queen of Chutney Soca is one of two major titles up for grabs when Southex stages its Chutney Soca Monarch competition 2022 at SAPA on Saturday.

Ramsook is hoping to capture both titles.

Imran “GI” Beharry is defending his Chutney Soca Monarch title. His brother Master Saleem, who placed second to GI in 2021, is looking forward to wresting the crown from his brother’s head.

Last year the show was recorded at SAPA, aired on local television and streamed on various social media platforms.

The two-in-one competition will be held before a limited live audience at SAPA. It will also be broadcast on TTT and will be available to an international audience via the Southex Live Events YouTube page.

Fourteen artistes will compete for the Chutney Soca Monarch crown, and five women for the Queen of Chutney Soca title.