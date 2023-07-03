Regional media broadcaster to cover Caricom’s 50th anniversary

News

MEDIAROGERS GROUP, led by Caribbean broadcaster and journalist Julian Rogers, will provide multimedia coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) from July 3 to July 5.

The three-day schedule of events includes comprehensive coverage of the opening ceremony of the 45th Conference of the Heads of Government meeting featuring the Prime Minister, as host, as well as incoming chairman of the community and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

On July 4, the group’s broadcast will begin at 8 am. with the flag-raising and tree ceremonies at Chaguaramas, followed by Caricom salutes from visiting heads of state and international institutions accredited to Caricom. Notable figures in attendance will include the President of Rwanda and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The group’s Witness to History series will feature a collection of exclusive interviews and will also showcase former Jamaican prime minister PJ Patterson, who was present for the signing of the Caricom Treaty.

Dr Rowley will also share his personal journey as a Caribbean man, his development as prime minister of TT while also reflecting on his time at UWI in the 70s, when Caricom was established.

On July 4, at 6 pm, viewers and listeners will be treated to the anniversary gala from NAPA (National Academy for Performing Arts), Port of Spain, featuring performances by some of the region’s top artists.

The next evening, Caricom leaders will hold a press conference to share the final decisions from their caucus at 6 pm. This will also be broadcast by the MediaRogers group.

Supporting the broadcast events is regional conglomerate the Massy Group.

Audiences can enjoy the broadcasts through regional television and radio networks or by streaming the events live on the official website: www.caribbeanbridges.com.