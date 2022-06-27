Regional health care gets US$1m Spanish grant

News

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) logo

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) is to receive a US$1 million grant from Spain.

The fund will strengthen health systems among Caricom member states.

A press release said it will support the generation of evidence and information to inform decision-making and the management of public health priorities, emergencies and disease-control programmes.

The project, launched on June 9, is valued at US$1,189,247.

It will be used for procuring and distributing personal protective equipment, covid19 test kits, testing reagents, supplies for whole genome sequencing, PCR automatic sample extraction equipment and transporting and shipping laboratory specimens to Carpha for testing.

Carpha will develop an integrated digital platform and repository to improve monitoring of regional and international health objectives during the two-year project. The release said resources obtained through the project have already been used to provide laboratory diagnostic testing services to member states.

Executive director of Carpha Dr Joy St John expressed gratitude, saying, “We at Carpha are pleased to have been entrusted with the management of these resources for the benefit of our member states.”

She said the aim was for member states to use data from the covid19 repository to inform decision-making at the national level.

Assistant secretary-general, Human and Social Development of Caricom Dr Douglas Slater emphasised the redesign of regional health systems.

“We must focus on expanding the pool of trained health personnel; developing digital health systems; building capacity for vaccine development and regulation within the region and building health systems around primary health and community-based care models linked to centres of excellence.”

He added that it cannot be done alone and that partnerships like this one with Spain are critical to success.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said on behalf of the Health Minister , “Strong healthcare systems bolster not only the supply and delivery of quality healthcare to Caricom residents and citizens but can curb the potential detrimental and irrevocable effects of current and future pandemics.” He added, “The pandemic has reiterated that health security cannot be seen as a cost, but rather a continuous investment.”

Spanish ambassador Fernando Nogales said strengthened regional health systems were “critical to the trust and confidence that the region has earned as a safe tourism destination.”

Nogales said Spain was ready to provide support to projects which have a clear human development impact.