Regiment recruits urged – ‘Don’t instigate wrongdoing’

News

ON THE GO: New recruits march during the passing-out parade on Thursday at Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas. PHOTOS BY SUREASH CHOLAI –

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is urging new soldiers to take their responsibility seriously and strive to improve their communities rather than terrorise it.

Speaking at a passing-out parade for the regiment at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, on Thursday, Hinds said the recruits’ entry into the Defence Force came at a time when TT is in need of protection from external and internal threats.

Noting that while he is pleased with the support from the regiment to the TTPS and other arms of the protective services, new recruits must make every effort to empower their communities against crime and violence.

Hinds said the recruits would be held to a high standard by their senior officers and the public and should not bring themselves into disrepute by encouraging wrongdoing.

“The traditional role of the Defence Force has evolved to engage preventing and protecting citizens against crime.

WELL DONE: Ishmael Salaam, centre, as he is about to receive the Best Overall Mall Recruit during the passing-out parade on Thursday. –

“You will therefore be held by the force to a higher standard and you will be made accountable on that basis, you as members of the defence force are also expected to play a part in improving the social fabric of your community by holding yourself out as a role model to other young people in the society.

“You are to discourage whenever you see it, whenever you smell it any signs of lawlessness that may exist in your presence or in your environment, whether it is in camp, on a football field or otherwise.

Hinds said that as the threat from international crime continue to grow with criminals expanding their range of operations, members of the regiment would be called on to face these challenges.

Referring to senior officers and instructors who would have gone without time off or leave to train the recruits during their 18-week programme, Hinds said similar sacrifices were needed as he called on the recruits to follow this example of selflessness set by their instructors.