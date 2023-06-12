Regiment private, civilian charged in theft of Galil rifle

News

Stock photo –

A 22-year-old private in the regiment was one of two people charged in relation to the disappearance of a Galil assault rifle one week ago.

Last Sunday, it was reported that a Galil assault rifle assigned to a soldier on duty at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, was reported missing earlier that morning.

Despite several searches at the barracks and surrounding areas, the gun was not found.

Police from the Western Division CID and the criminal gang and intelligence unit began enquiries where they interviewed several officers in the regiment.

On Wednesday it was reported that four people were arrested in relation to the missing weapon, however, two people were released.

The officers received information about where the gun was hidden and visited Golf Course Road, Chaguaramas near Bellerand Recreational Park, where they found the weapon and four rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Police said the gun was in a black garbage bag at the side of a concrete structure.

A police media release on Sunday reported that private Renaldo Wanza was charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office; one count to wit the larceny of the gun and the other count to wit the transfer of the gun, possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Investigators also received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge 30-year-old Brandon Moonsammy, of Macoya Settlement, Tunapuna, with misbehaviour in public office to wit transferring a firearm and receiving the gun which he knew to be stolen.

Western Division police are continuing enquiries.