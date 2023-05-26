Red Force Divas return to winning ways in T20 Blaze

Sports

Red Force Divas captain

Anisa Mohammed –

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force Divas regained their form with a six-wicket victory over Leeward Islands in round four of the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday.

Chasing 121 for victory, TT closed on 121/4 in 17.4 overs to complete the win. Shunelle Sawh cracked 26 off 21 balls (three fours) and Britney Cooper hit 21 not out off 22 deliveries. TT captain Anisa Mohammed showed her ability with the bat ending with an unbeaten 19 off 13 balls and Shalini Samaroo made 20.

Bowling for the Leeward Islands, Amanda Edwards took 1/13 in 3.4 overs.

Batting first, Leeward Islands scored a competitive 120/5 in 20 overs.

After losing two early wickets, Divya Saxena and Edwards put on 51 runs for the third wicket.

Edwards fell for 26 off 31 balls to leave the Leeward Islands 65/3 in the 11th over.

Saxena found an able partner in Jahzara Claxton as the pair added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed. Saxena cracked four fours in her knock of 37 off 36 deliveries. Claxton was the last batter out for 36 off 35 balls, an innings which included three fours and one six.

Kirbyina Alexander grabbed 2/15 in three overs and Mohammed snatched 2/21 in four overs for Red Force. TT moved to eight points after completing their second win in four matches, but winning the title may be out of reach with just one round remaining. On Tuesday, TT were crushed by seven wickets against the Windward Islands.

In the other match which ended before press time on Thursday, Guyana got past Jamaica by eight wickets.

Summarised Scores:

LEEWARD ISLANDS 120/5 (20 overs) (Divya Saxena 37, Jahzara Claxton 36, Amanda Edwards 26; Kirbyina Alexander 2/15, Anisa Mohammed 2/21) vs TT 121/4 (17.4 overs) (Shunelle Sawh 26, Britney Cooper 21 not out, A Edwards 1/13) TT won by six wickets.