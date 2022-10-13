Red Force coach Furlonge takes over as chief selector

Sports

David Furlonge

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has broken with tradition and handed the job of chief selector to TT Red Force coach David Furlonge.

A TTCB media release on Thursday, said, “Furlonge is regarded as the most successful coach in local club cricket winning innumerable national cricket titles at the highest level of the game while in charge of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club.”

Furlonge replaces Rajendra Mangalie, who was the chairman of the selection panel since November 2020.

Former national players Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jnr were selectors under Mangalie. Bodoe is unavailable to continue as a selector and Kelly resigned last year.

Furlonge has been coach of the Red Force for the past four years which includes the two-year period of the covid19 pandemic where he had the distinction of guiding the Red Force to the regional CWI CG Insurance Super50 Cup in 2021.

Also in the new selection panel is former national players – opening batsman Deonarine Deyal and wicket-keeper Gibran Mohammed, both knowledgeable individuals who bring a wealth of cricket experience to the job.

Making up the five-member selection committee are Frank Simmons who has a solid background in local club cricket as a member of the Defence Force, along with the Red Force captain-elect.

Their first major assignment will be naming the squad for the 2022 edition of the Super50 Cup which will be staged jointly in Trinidad and Antigua from October 29 to November 19.