Red Force booted out four-day title race after loss to Barbados

Sports

Roston Chase was the top bowler for the Barbados Pride with 3/26. –

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowed out of contention for the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Championship title after an embarrassing innings and 22-run defeat against Barbados Pride just after lunch on the third day at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Friday.

The hosts resumed their second innings on 51/3, trailing Barbados’ first innings tally of 294 by 110 runs, after a shabby 133 Red Force first innings stance.

At the resumption, three Red Force wickets fell cheaply before lunch on day three (112/6), and the remaining four were whittled away in under an hour after lunch, to sink TT to 139 all out in 53.2 overs, and end their four-day title campaign.

Yannic Cariah top-scored with 35 not out while Keagan Simmons chipped in with 31. Topping the bowling for Barbados was Roston Chase (3/26), while Justin Greaves (3/27) and Akeem Jordan (3/32) were also among the wickets.

This result sees TT remain in third position on the standings, with one game to go, pending the results of the other ongoing matches between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Hurricanes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Defending champions Barbados remain in pole position with one round to go. TT play Guyana in their final 2022 WI Championship match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Wednesday from 10am.

Summarised Scores

TT RED FORCE 133 – Imran Khan 29, Terrance Hinds 25, Joshua Da Silva 23; Jomel Warrican 3-21, Justin Greaves 2/17 & 139 – Yannic Cariah 35 not out, Keagan Simmons 31, Jeremy Solozano 14; Joshua Da Silva 14; Roston Chase 3/26, Justin Greaves 3/27, Akeem Jordan 3/32 vs

BARBADOS PRIDE 210 – Raymon Reifer 79, Justin Greaves 50, Jonathan Carter 41, Akeem Jordan 31; Terrance Hinds 5/32, Imran Khan 2/60. – Barbados Pride won by an innings and 22 runs.