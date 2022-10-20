Recounts of TTUTA election results on Friday

News

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas.

THERE will be recounts of the results of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association’s (TTUTA) internal election on Friday.

TTUTA’s accounts supervisor Dinesh Boodoo confirmed this to Newsday.

The election took place on October 18. The following day, a list of preliminary results began circulating on social media.

According to those figures, current TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas had been dethroned by Martin Lum Kin. De Freitas got 3,440 votes and Lum Kin 3,605.

It also showed Adesh Dwarika as being elected first vice-president, Marsha Huggins second vice-president, Natasha Baran-Ramtahal third vice president, Cuthbert Joseph treasurer and Kady Beckles general secretary.

But on Wednesday, TTUTA officials who sought anonymity told Newsday the results circulating are only preliminary and should not be treated as final.

In fact, the official said the executive was puzzled as to how the preliminary results were leaked.

When Newsday called TTUTA’s head office on Thursday, Boodoo said recounts are scheduled for Friday and the final results will be publicly released by next Tuesday.

He could not say how many recounts were requested or for which positions.