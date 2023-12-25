RC Vicar General reminds nation – Reserve place for prayer and worship

News

Vicar General Martin Sirju officiating at Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain on Monday. PHOTO BY JOEY BARTLETT – Joey Bartlett

THE Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception rang out with the popular Yuletide song, O come all Ye Faithful,” during Christmas Day mass which was officiated by Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju.

As he spoke before the the worshippers, Sirju stressed the importance of making time and space for prayer especially with the hustle and bustle of daily life, not only in this country, but throughout the world.

He urged the congregation to foster an environment of warmth and acceptance for all who seek solace. He drew parallels with the teachings of Saint John, calling for all to rejoice, share and stand as witnesses in the name of Christ, a call that encompassed hospitality that transcends mere rituals and ceremonies.

“I hope you welcome humanity; people come when they are comfortable, they stay where they feel valued.” He expressed the need for a church that reflects inclusivity and love.

In exploring the essence of Christmas, Sirju delved into familial relationships which the yuletide holiday celebrates and the interconnectedness of people, saying there is a way to find joy in Christ beyond personal struggles.

“Maybe some of you are happy. Maybe some of you are sad. But in spite of this, this morning, Christmas morning, we want to celebrate the joy of Christ coming into the world.” He encouraged the congregation to embrace the festive spirit.

Sirju extended his message to the broader role people play, reminding attendees to be beacons of light in these trying times, as the country and the world grapple with societal challenges and uncertainties in the face of wars and strife.

He underscored the importance of not only finding personal joy but actively contributing to the happiness of others, challenging all to make joy a habit woven into daily lives.

Fr Sirju also examined matters of church doctrine and the question Pope Francis asked in 2016, whether the communion should be offered to divorcees and remarried Catholics. Sirju said he believes those striving to lead a holy life should not face exclusion.

He ended his mass with a prayer for peace in Israel and a cermonial reading at the cathedral’s creche, with the nativity scenes being displayed during a rumbling noise, symbolising current wars taking place in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Speaking with Newsday, after the mass, about the Vatican’s decision last Monday to bless gay marriages, Fr Sirju reiterated that Pope Francis had not given permission for the blessing of same-sex couples.

“The Pope is very cautious in how he states things, especially in the document itself because it came with an official document. So his words will be and must be carefully interpreted. He reserves the possibility of the blessing of same-sex couples, but under certain conditions,” Sirju said.

He said the Pope has not approved same-sex marriage or civil unions but focuses on specific situations outside the church and in the privacy of a home. He said the Pope suggests that if people are striving to live a good and holy life and seek a blessing, it may be granted to them.

Sirju clarified that Pope Francis has not enforced this practice, allowing room for opinions within the church’s framework and people are free to disagree and express their differences of opinion.

The Vatican’s ruling on December 18, approved by Pope Francis, says Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples, provided they are not part of regular church rituals or liturgies. This decision marked a reversal of the declaration issued in 2021, which said blessings would not legitimise “irregular situations” but serve as a sign of God’s welcome to all.

The doctrinal office’s new ruling says the blessing of same-sex couples should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage. Priests are instructed to decide on a case-by-case basis and directed not to prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in situations where they seek God’s help through a blessing.