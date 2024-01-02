RC priest urges congregation to pray to Mary

News

Members of the congregation worship at New Year’s Day mass at the Our Lady Of Perpetual Help , Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on Monday. – Lincoln Holder

As 2024 begins, Fr Clifford Graham is reminding Roman Catholics about the importance of praying to Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ.

In his homily during mass on New Year’s Day at the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Graham said the Mary “is a mother who loves all of us” and asked the congregation to aim to please her this year.

“Jesus is the Good Shepherd. We have his mother as our shepherdess, bringing the sheep home.

“Make one resolution. One solid resolution, I promise.

Father Clifford Graham leads New Year’s Day mass at the Our Lady Of Perpetual Help , Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on Monday. – Lincoln Holder

“Those who don’t do it, say the Rosary every day – I mean, some of you already do – read more scriptures, be more faithful, (ask) what can I do to please my mother?

“(If) I please her, I’m pleasing God.”

Graham recounted several stories of people who prayed to Mary and were bestowed with miracles like healing ailments.

Members of the choir lead the church in song at New Year’s Day mass at the Our Lady Of Perpetual Help , Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on Monday. – Lincoln Holder

He cited Jesus’s respect and reverence for Mary as evidence of her being the preeminent intercessor for man among the angels and saints.

He said Jesus’s first miracle of turning some 120 gallons of water into wine at a wedding was done at Mary’s request.

He also warned that those who did not refer to her as “Blessed Mary” were not following the scriptures.