RC Archbishop: Family should encourage peace, not add to chaos

The Most Rev Jason Gordon, Archbishop at the Our Lady of Perpetual RC Church.

Roman Catholic Archbishop The Most Rev Jason Gordon has called on individuals to understand their roles within the family so that they can foster peace and end violence.

Speaking with the media after his sermon at the Lady of Perpetual Help on Sunday (Palm Sunday), Gordon weighed in the number of gender-violence cases in recent weeks that have resulted in several deaths.

Gender-based violence, he said, seemed to have increased in the last few years, and the family as a key institution of society must reflect on its roles and the knowledge passed down to the younger generation.

He described the family as the ‘first field hospital’ where problems would be detected, and solutions sought.

“If the field hospital is giving poison rather than medicine then we are really in a difficult and terrible position. I think that families have to understand, whether it is your child or a child-in-law, our role is to bring peace where there is conflict. We should never escalate or put gasoline on the fire.

“When you see a party in your family need help, you have to help them get the help they need, to have the skills they need to deal with the violence happening in the family.”

Gordon said disagreements should never escalate into violence and people should not be put into harm’s way for any reason.

“We really have to do something to help our young men and women understand that relationships have to be relationships of equals. As equals we have to learn how to disagree in an amicable fashion, with mutual respect and a great sense of love for each other.

“We have to place more emphasis on parenting. We have to help people with the skills of stepping away from violence and negotiating relationships when there is a difference of opinion”.

Returning to in-person service

After almost two years of adjustments in gatherings because of the covid19 pandemic and the health restrictions, Gordon said he was thrilled with the return of in-person sermons and to socialise with parishioners again but maintained that the church continued to observe the covid19 protocols.

“So, for two years we have either been in shutdown or semi-shutdown or partial operating mode. So, now that we are opening up, we have to be very safe and keep all the protocols in place.

“It is so great to see people back out and people, and it makes the prayer so much deeper and profound when the people engaging.”

Gordon said the various activities over the next week would continue as planned, but with limitations.

“In most of the churches we will do the washing of the feet exercises and it is up to the priest. Some priests have comorbidities so we wouldn’t advise it but if the priest is healthy then we would do it.

“There would be a lot of care involved — a fresh towel for every person, no kissing of the feet, sanistising hands in-between the washing. This is really a deep part of our holy week.”

At his sermon he called on the RC community to use the coming week, in the lead up to Easter, to reflect on God and not to get distracted.

“The Passion is so big to really journey through it, but we could journey through it by looking at one character. The Passion of Jesus is important, and it is through his passion we have salvation.

“The Passion is not a recollection to memory, it is a reliving of the saving action of God, as if we were there. Put yourself in the scene, the drama, and in character and journey through this week. This is the most important week in the life of the church. Don’t get distracted with all kinds of foolishness. This is a week to be focused on God and what he is doing for you.”

Palm Sunday is the first day of holy week and the Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.