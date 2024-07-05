RBC Young Leaders back after 4-year hiatus

News

File photo of RBC young leaders who participated in WE Day Toronto in 2017.

THE RBC Young Leaders project is back after a four-year hiatus. The relaunch, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on July 5, revealed its theme for 2024: Conserve, Produce, Enhance.

Over the course of the next six weeks, 13 schools will have the chance to create and develop their own sustainable community-based projects targeted at reducing carbon footprints.

Each school will receive a laptop and its own personal sponsor to assist with its project.

The initiative was paused at the outbreak of the covid19 pandemic, said Marc Jardine, RBC vice president of business banking.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, reflecting on her time as a young leader at St Augustine Girls’ High School, applauded the initiative for its alignment to national developmental goals.

“This programme doesn’t just advocate for certification; it advocates for pushing the developmental trajectory forward.”

Jardine, also a former Young Leaders participant, said the project will develop students’ project management, financial literacy and formal and written presentation skills.

Inter-American Development Bank country representative Carina Cockburn, reflecting on the environmental activism efforts of Greta Thunberg, called on participating students to help in the climate fight.

“Youths comprise 16 per cent of the world’s population and you all have a voice and a say in what we should do in solving this problem.

“By volunteering your time and effort, you are showing your commitment to this fight.”

Jardine said RBC had plans to further expand this project across the Caribbean region.

Participating schools:

ASJA Girls’ College, Charlieville

Carapichaima West Secondary School

Fatima College

Holy Cross College

Manzanilla Secondary School

Naparima Girls’ High School

Point Fortin West Secondary School

Presentation College, Chaguanas

Queen’s Royal College

San Juan North Secondary

St Stephen’s College

Success/Laventille Secondary School

Roxborough Secondary School