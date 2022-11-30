Rare photos from the AMANDALA archives

Photo above: On September 10, 1969, before UBAD marched for the first time in Belize City, Mrs. Dennis Young (now deceased), Harvard ’68, installed teenager Sheldon Vasquez as Belize’s first Miss Afro Honduras.

A young Audrey Matura is all smiles next to UDP Leader, Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow. We’re not sure if Miss Matura had already been appointed a UDP Senator by Mr. Barrow. (JENKINS)