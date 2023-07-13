Rangers, Defence Force to meet in knock-out final

Sports

Rangers players celebrate after scoring against Police FC during the TT Premier Football League Knockout tournament match, on Tuesday night, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Tuesday night. – TTPFL

TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers will play Defence Force in the final of the TT Premier Football League Knock-Out competition at Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Saturday at 7 pm.

Rangers defeated Police FC 3-2 in the second semi-final played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Tuesday night.

Rangers opened the scoring as early as the third minute through Josiah Edwards and were 2-0 up at half-time as Tyrone Charles scored his first goal of the match in the 30th minute.

Police FC had an uphill task as with ten minutes left Rangers still had a 2-0 lead. Police did not give up as Kidane Lewis pulled a goal back in the 81st minute to cut the Rangers advantage in half.

Charles completed his brace with an 86th minute item to put Rangers 3-1 in front, but a stoppage time goal from Jabari Mitchell gave Police a glimmer of hope.

The clock ran out as Rangers escaped with the win and sealed a place in the final.

Defence Force, hunting their second title this season after winning the league crown, edged Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic 3-2 in the first semi-final.