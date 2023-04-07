Ramsepaul reels in top prizes at fishing competition

Sports

Terrence Ramsepaul and other Conan II crew members won the boat pool prize. – Ronald Daniel

TERENCE Ramsepaul emerged the best angler at the Island Property Owners Association (IPOA) Get and Go Grocery’s inaugural Red Fish tournament in Chaguaramas last Sunday.

Ramsepaul caught the top prize in both the red fish and salmon categories. The angler with the heaviest fish gets the first prize.

Terrence Ramsepaul won the prize for biggest red fish. – Ronald Daniel

Ramsepaul earned $10,000 and a Bail Out challenge trophy for his first place in the red fish category. Dillon Ragoonath took home $5,000 after finishing second and Richard Ali copped $3,000 for placing third.

In the salmon category, there was no stopping Ramsepaul as he caught the heaviest fish again. Ali was second and Paul Beharry third.

Ali and Beharry prevented Ramsepaul from winning the cro cro competition. Ali was first, Beharry second and Ramsepaul third.

A young angler shows off his catch. – Ronald Daniel

Ramsepaul was the boat pool winner – an award given to the participant with the heaviest catch in total.

The top women’s angler was Michelle Medina.

Among the junior anglers Brandon Rampersad and Dylan Quesnel tied for first. Special prizes were distributed to Stephen Jackman, Phillip Abraham, Stephanie Dalchan and Katwaroo Ramdass.

The IPOA thanked the event’s gold sponsor Guardian Group and silver sponsor Carib. Many other organisations supported the event.