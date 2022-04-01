Ramdeen: Private autopsy shows diver alive for at least 24 hours

News

Kazim Ali Jr. –

ONE of the four men who died in a diving accident in February was alive for over 24 hours after he was initially sucked into a 30-inch pipe.

According to pathologist Professor Hubert Daisley, Kazim Ali Jr died some 36 to 60 hours before his body was found.

Ali’s attorney Gerald Ramdeen said on the Thursday that the executive of Paria should be held criminally responsible for the deaths of the four divers, especially Ali.

Ramdeen said Ali was alive for at least 39 hours, based on Daisley’s findings. He said the board of Paria should be tried for industrial murder.

“It seems that an approximate time of Mr Ali’s death would have been some 48 hours, plus or minus 12 hours before his body was discovered; 48 hours plus or minus 12 hours from when his body was discovered. And his body was discovered at 6 pm on Monday February 28,” Ramdeen said.

Ali, along with Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar were sucked into the pipeline on February 25 just after 2 pm. Their bodies were recovered on February 28. Ali’s body was pulled out the water at about 6 pm. All men were reported to have drowned according to their autopsies.

According to documents provided by Ramdeen, the five were sucked into the pipe at about 2.15 pm and one hour and three minutes later, Paria’s health and safety officer, identified only as “S. Ramkissoon” said the men had a slim chance of survival.

Even after Boodram was rescued, two hours later, Paria’s prognosis was not changed and at no time, Ramdeen claimed, did Paria attempt to rescue the men.

Ramdeen read from the findings of Daisley’s autopsy report, that Ali suffered a broken fibula and tibia on his left leg and experienced blood loss.

Asked why the results of the privately paid autopsies, be accepted, Ramdeen said: “If there has been anybody who has been guilty or responsible for trying to conceal any facts in this matter, it has not been the divers’ families.

“It was open to the Government to do a private autopsy to find out exactly when they died. But what I can tell you is that probably wasn’t done because that wasn’t the conclusion that would have been in their (the Government) interest.”

Paria declared the men dead on the night of February 27.