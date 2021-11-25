Rambharat: No DNA testing at private labs

News

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat. Photo by Sureash Cholai – SUREASH CHOLAI

LEADER of Government Business Clarence Rambharat said neither the Forensic Science Centre nor the police sought the services of private laboratories to do DNA testing. He gave this response on behalf of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, to a question from Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in the Senate on Tuesday. Hinds was not present to answer this and other questions which Lutchmedial sought from him.

Rambharat also said one of four Venezuelan migrants who illegally entered TT in September, tested covid19 positive. Any illegal immigrants who enter TT, are taken by the authorities to the nearest health centre to be medically examined and then transferred to a quarantine facility.

“All undocumented or illegal immigrants detained by the police for inquiries, who exhibit flu-like symptoms or who are the primary contact of a covid19 positive case, are subjected to PCR testing.

In response to requests from Opposition Senator Wade Mark and Lutchmedial, Rambharat promised to provide written responses to additional questions they asked, at a later date.