Rambharat: Devices available for eligible students

Clarence Rambharat – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Leader of government business in the Senate Clarence Rambharat is urging schools with students that qualify for devices through the means test to encourage them to apply for one of the 76 remaining devices donated by the CAF Development Bank and Unicef.

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about the distribution about the 460 laptops donated to the Education Ministry in 2021, Rambharat outlined the distribution process.

“The process for distribution begins with the identification of the student from the means test applicant pool. The schools of the recipient are then notified and the ICT division of the MoE coordinates the collection of the devices by the schools.

“The distribution is based on the availability of people/students who require access and have satisfied the means test, the means test applicant pool. The schools play a critical role in the distribution of the device, so based on the recognition by the schools that there are students who should access the device under this program, the school is really the common factor and those students who are in need of it and satisfy the means test, the schools should be making the contact with the ministry.”

Rambharat said distribution takes places across primary and secondary school levels within all districts across TT. He said to date 384 devices had been distributed.