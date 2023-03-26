Rambally: The nation dying a slow, painful death

News

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. –

THIS nation is dying is a slow and painful death, said Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, as he blamed this on the “dysfunction and maleficent” Government.

Rambally reiterated that the criminal justice system and economy have collapsed.

Speaking at the UNC’s weekly Sunday press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain, he said the Prime Minister’s statement on Thursday about the crisis facing the criminal justice system, embodies everything this Government is about.

On Thursday, Rowley denied ever attacking Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, over recent comments about that office being chronically understaffed.

The Government, Rowley said, respects the DPP’s independence and promised to work hand in hand with Gaspard to sort out the issues raised. But on Sunday, Rambally referred to Rowley’s response as a blatant insult to the people.

Rambally insisted that Rowley and the Government attacked and undermined the “underpaid and overworked” staff at the Office of the DPP. Rambally is the Opposition’s shadow minister for the attorney general and national security.

Looking at the Government’s “track record,” he alleged interference regarding the firing of former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran and the end of Gary Griffith’s tenure as police commissioner.

Rambally also referred to the collapse of the corruption case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and UNC then senator attorney Gerald Ramdeen.

He further cited the State’s main witness against Ramlogan and Ramdeen – Vincent Nelson – who is now suing for millions over an alleged breach of an indemnity agreement himself and former AG Faris Al-Rawi, on behalf of the PNM Government.

The Chaguanas West MP said the Prime Minister’s only accomplishment while in office was catching covid four times.

Rambally added, “The gradual and sustained assault on our independent institutions by Dr Keith Rowley and the PNM is leading us down a road to the eventual erosion of all of our democratic checks and balances in society.”

He called on the public to never forget the $20million they would have to pay to the nine men acquitted of the charge of murdering businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman all because the State did not file a response to the lawsuit the men field for unlawful prosecution.

Opposition Senator Lyder later cited a Sunday newspaper report which said the State’s lead investigator into the alleged disappearance and reappearance of the Naipaul-Coolman file has asked attorney for the nine former murder accused, Anand Ramlogan, for help surrounding the State’s failure to file a response.