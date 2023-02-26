Rambally: ‘Letter, in my name, on human trafficking is fake’

News

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. –

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally is dismissing as fake news a letter to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar circulating on social media in his name.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Rambally said, “I wish to categorically state that I did not write nor issue the under listed purported letter referencing human trafficking to the Honourable Leader of the Opposition and political leader of the United National Congress Mrs Kamla Persad Bissessar SC.”

The letter, dated February 25, expressed concern that no response had been made by the party executive to the accusation, raised in Parliament by the PM on Friday, in the newspapers on Saturday, and later corroborated by former UNC MP Devant Maharaj, that human traffickers exposed in a US report were from the UNC.

The letter asked whether the party executive was aware of the investigation spoken about by Maharaj. It also speculated as to whether a named UNC MP was involved in trafficking.

Persad-Bissessar responded to Rowley’s allegations in a statement on Saturday and accused the Prime Minister of abusing the cover of parliamentary privilege to make a complete fool of himself. She said if the allegations were true, the PM would already have gone after the MPs.