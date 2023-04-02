Rambally: Commissioner’s crime plan ‘bereft of ideas’

News

Dinesh Rambally –

OPPOSITION MP Dinesh Rambally said he viewed Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher’s recent ten-point crime plan as bereft of ideas.

Rambally also accused her of parroting the Government’s blaming of crime of an evil over the land.

“So the CoP is following suit by making God the bogeyman, by saying that the TTPS is powerless without God.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if we allow the top cop to continue on her present trajectory, we could very well face a situation where, if you are being robbed, if criminals are breaking down your door, and you dial 999 for help, instead of officers deploying response teams they will call upon you to join them in a prayer.”

He said the Government need to craft policy and not preach sermons.

Pointing to last year’s murder toll and the toll for this year, Rambally said when in Opposition, Dr Keith Rowley told the nation he would measure the war on crime by how the population felt.

However, he said seven years later, the Prime Minister’s plan was to pray. Rambally warned the top cop against “parroting” excuses and instead rely on policy, not providence.

“Perhaps we should just abandon the idea of developing the National Forensic Science Center and just call the local priest, imam and pundit to conduct forensic examinations.

“I want to remind the Commissioner that fighting crime involves data and scientific investigation of crimes, pursuit and apprehension of criminals and proactive solutions to curb crime.”

Training his guns on the commissioner, Rambally said her recent ten-point crime plan illustrated the police top brass was “utterly destitute.”

Rambally also discussed unlicenced children’s home, warning that it could cause harm to vulnerable children if they were not meeting the standards required under law.

He also provided a list of the special-majority bills passed with Opposition support to dismiss claims that it was not cooperating with the Government.

They included the: the Tax Information Exchange Agreements (United States of America) Act, 2016 (FATCA); the Anti-Gang Act, 2018; the Insurance Act, 2016; the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the Licensing Committee (Validation) Act. He also provided a list of anti-crime bills which the Opposition supported.

Rambally said the Goverment did not need the Opposition support to ensure that CCTV cameras were properly maintained and working; or that scanners were operational at the ports to keep the borders secure.

“In our society, violent crime is a complex issue that requires a holistic approach, with modern approaches to policing, criminal justice, education as well as early child care,” he said, as he provided a list of the UNC’s anti-crime proposals.