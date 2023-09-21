Rain falls in Trinidad

News

Rain fell in several parts of Trinidad on Wednesday, with showers ranging in duration from a couple of minutes to several hours.

Reports were received of rain in Port of Spain, Diego Martin, St James, St Augustine, TunapunaMacoya, Arouca, San Fernando, Siparia, Penal, Point Fortin, La Romaine, and Marabella, as well as other areas.

The showers were received with gratitude, coming five days after the Meteorological Service announced a yellow-level hot-spell warning. It said there would be two weeks of temperatures near to and above 34 degrees C.

Friday’s maximum temperature recorded at the Piarco Weather Station was 34.9 degrees C.