Rain fails to spoil Moriah’s Ole Time Wedding

Tobago

The procession of the bride and groom makes its way along the streets of Moriah on July 20. – Photo courtesy Visual Styles

INTERMITTENT rainfall did not dampen the spirits of spectators and participants in the re-enactment of the Tobago Ole Time Wedding in Moriah on July 20.

The lively event, a recreation of weddings on the island more than 100 years ago, has traditionally been a signature feature of the Tobago Heritage Festival.

And, as usual, it did not disappoint.

Onlookers and members of the bridal party began gathering at the Moriah Moravian Church around 12.30 pm, half an hour before the scheduled start of the wedding.

As the crowd awaited the arrival of the bride, they were entertained by the rantings of the village macco, who was only too eager to share her views on the couple’s suitability or lack thereof.

Rain delayed the start of the wedding by about an hour.

However the small church could not accommodate the large group of spectators who had gathered outside to witness the nuptials. Some still managed to peer through windows and the entrance of church to take in parts of the short ceremony.

Former THA assemblyman Kwesi Des Vignes, dressed predominantly in khaki, again played the role of massa alongside his wife. as they led the procession in a carriage along the streets of Moriah on July 20. – Photo courtesy Visual Styles

After the wedding, people lined either side of the main road to see the bride and groom and take part in the procession as it made its way through the streets and to the community centre for a grand reception.

Many of them with cellphones in hand to take photos and videos of the parade.

The women and girls in the bridal party wore brilliantly coloured, billowing dresses with wide-brimmed hats decorated with flowers, reminiscent of the Victorian age.

The men and boys were equally impressive. They were smartly attired in black, three-piece, scissors-tail suits, white shirts, black top hats, bow ties and white gloves. Some of them also had umbrellas to shield themselves and their partners from the elements.

Former THA assemblyman Kwesi Des Vignes, dressed predominantly in khaki, again played the role of massa alongside his wife. They led the procession in a carriage.

For many people, the wedding’s signature brushback dance was the highlight of the procession.

One woman told Newsday she visits Moriah every year to look at the young children dance.

“I am so glad that the elders in the village are passing on the traditions and that the young people are learning. You can’t go wrong with that,” she said, adding she wanted to learn the dance.

A tourist, visiting from the UK, also expressed interest in learning the brushback dance. She, too, praised the village for holding on to its traditions.

Among those attending the presentation were Niall George, assistant secretary, THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, former Tobago East MP Eudine Job-Davis and well-known Tobago entertainer Sharon Phillips.

The event culminated with a cultural show at the Moriah Recreation Ground.