Rain causes flooding, blackouts in north Trinidad

News

Drivers maneuver through flood waters on Prince Charles Avenue, Valsayn North on August 14 . File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

The heavy rain at noon on Monday caused flooding in several areas of north Trinidad.

Social media users reported street flooding in Chaguanas, Diego Martin and Port of Spain.

Flooding was also reported near St Finbar’s RC Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin. There were also reports from the Western Main Road, Cocorite. City Gate, and numerous streets in downtown Port of Spain flooded during afternoon thundershowers.

The Diego Martin Regional Corporation warned about the coming rain on Sunday night through its social media platforms.

The corporation posted the Met Office report for the night, indicating some morning sun along with light and variable surface winds and low-level convergence from the east was causing instability.

“This is producing light to moderate showers and thunderstorms in some areas. Conditions are forecast to be relatively stable overnight despite some showers in some areas,” the report said.

There were power outages in Valsayn, Longdenville and Charlieville, as the frequent lightning that accompanies thunderstorms caused surges on power lines in some areas. Additional power outages took place along Wrightson Road, and in St James, Woodbrook, El Socorro South.

Annabelle Brasnell, corporate communicationss manager of T&TEC, said in a WhatsApp response to questions from Newsday that there were a limited number of outages across Trinidad as a result of the weather –lightning, high winds, and/or landslides.

“Most customers are already back on supply. We have a few pockets still out in the west,” she said on Monday afternoon.