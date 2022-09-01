Rachel Bhagwandeen’s funeral set for Saturday

News

The funeral of 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen is set for Saturday at her family’s home in Freeport. She will be buried in San Fernando.

Her father, pastor Kelvin Bhagwandeen, 47, of the New Beginning House of Praise in Chaguanas, said the body had not yet been released to the family. The father of four intends to officiate at the funeral of his daughter, who died after being mauled by a dog.

On Thursday afternoon, Bhagwandeen told Newsday no autopsy had been done yet.

“We were hoping to get her body today, but…there was a mix-up about where the autopsy would be done, and that was sorted out today. It would be done at the (San Fernando General Hospital’s) mortuary.”

Bhagwandeen, his wife Seema Bhagwandeen, and other relatives were initially told the autopsy would be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

On August 25, Rachel was mauled by a dog while visiting relatives at Solomon Street in Vistabella. She and her nine-year-old brother Jaylon were watching television when the mixed breed American Bull/ American Bully dog, Buddy, entered the bedroom.

She pushed Jaylon to the door and told him to run for his life before the attack. He alerted his mother, who rushed to try to save her.

The Vistabella Presbyterian School student died in the house.

Rachel was due to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination next year.

Her mother and other relatives hailed her as a heroine for protecting her brother.

The day after the killing, relatives told Newsday a vet had put the mixed-breed dog to sleep.

Asked for confirmation, Bhagwandeen said from what he was told, the dog was supposed to be put down.

But he added, “I saw an article on Facebook saying the dog is alive. I am not sure. I can’t say, but I am hoping not. If it hasn’t been put down already, it needs to be, given the situation and what has happened.”