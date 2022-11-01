Queen’s Park Squash serves off at Oval

Sports

BILLED AS ‘TT engages the Pros’, the Queen’s Park premier squash tournament, served off at the Queen’s Park Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Tuesday.

The tournament will take place from 4 pm to 8 pm every day until Saturday. First round action will conclude on Wednesday, with the quarter-finals to be contested on Thursday. The semi-finals will be staged on Friday and the finals set for Saturday.

There will be participants from Canada, France, New Zealand, Netherlands, England, Mexico and Colombia as well as host nation TT.