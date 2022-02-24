Queens, kings thrill at Savannah

News

Dana Rampersad in her costume Phantom Queen. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

THE top 20 have been selected out of almost 60 entrants who turned out for the preliminaries of the First Citizens Senior King and Queen of Carnival 2022 competition in the Queen’s Park Savannah on Tuesday.

The show proceeded at a steady pace and consequently lasted only four and a half hours.

As was to be expected, covid19 was a major theme. Madame Cocoyea, portrayed by Ruth Adams Mendez, came to sweep away the virus and the negative energies associated with it. This costume, composed of natural materials like palm leaves and bamboo, received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Ruth Adams Mendez displays Madame Cocoyea. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

Other memorable entrants with this theme included Charmain Gertrude Asseviero’s The Return of Cassandra, Adrian Michael Young’s portrayal of Daddy Jumbie as Spirit of Saga Boy, Calvin Vincent’s De Sci-Fi Prediction, Russell Shaquille Grant’s The Reaper of Covid, and Jonadiah James Gonzales’ original costume Corruption in Covid.

Carnival was another theme expressed by several participants, including Turona Rambharose’s A Taste of Carnival – An Explosion of Colours, Chris Aguillera’s True Trini Mas, Eric Nicholson’s portrayal of a Dame Lorraine titled Dis is My Time Carnival Time, and Mantis Celebrating on A Golden Web, portrayed by Earl Beckles.

Savitri Holassie in her costume, Queen Cobra. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

One original costume, Miss Jolene, represented Sherise Stewart’s interpretation of Kes The Band’s 2022 hit Jolene, and drew applause and whistles from the crowd.

Spirits and guardians were also popular, including Antourage Productions’ two entries, Joseph Lewis with Kreegroseth – Mystic Guardian of the Amazons, and Ravi Lakhan with Kukulkan – Lord of the Amazon, and Shynel Camile Bryzan’s Olugbe-Rere Ko – The Spirit Who Brings Good Things, which earned applause and gasps of awe. Other crowd favourites were Dana Rampersad’s Phantom Queen and Savitri Holassie’s Queen Cobra.

Fareid Carvalho in his costume, The Calling.

PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

There were 19 entries in the Queens competition and 35 in the Kings competition.

This year, the National Carnival Commission has also announced a People’s Choice Award, voting for which will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday at 8 pm. More information and video of the kings and queens can be found on the NCC’s Facebook page.

TOP TEN QUEENSs:

Laura Rampersad, Caribbean Blue, 420 pts

Dana Rampersad, The Phantom Queen, 408 pts

Shynel Camile Brizan, Olugbe-Rere Ko – The Spirit Who Brings Good Things, 405 pts

Savitri Holassie, Queen Cobra, 402 pts

Sherise Stewart, Miss Jolene, 396 pts

Ruth Adams Mendez, Madame Cocoyea, 393 pts

Turona Rambharose, A Taste of Carnival – An Explosion of Colours, 385 pts

Amanda Bailey McLean, Marie Antoinette at the Mask Querade Ball, 377 pts

Priya Nagessar, The Majestic Poui on the Savannah, 377 pts

Marie Eligon, Arima, 371 pts

TOP TEN KINGS:

Curtis Eustace placed 1st portraying Master Of The Mantas, in the Kings and Queens of Carnival prelims at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Tuesday.

PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

Curtis Eustace, Master of the Mantas, 411 pts

Joseph Lewis, Kreegroseth – Mystic Guardian of the Amazons, 410 pts

Marlon Rampersad, Dance of Unity – The Ganges Meet the Nile, 405 pts

Ravi Lakhan, Kukulkan – Lord of the Amazon, 403 pts

Keston Benthum, Cernunnos Reborn, 398 pts

Patrick Roberts Jr, Piche, 397 pts

Fareid Carvalho, The Calling, 396 pts

Franklyn Jagdeo, A Ray of Hope, 395 pts

Erron Sookdeo, From The Belly of the Earth, Rise the Phoenix, 393 pts

Raymond Mark, A Tribute to Bharatanatyam – An Expression of Music, Rhythm and Dance, 387 pts