Queen Elizabeth II: The Commonwealth has endured

QUEEN Elizabeth II, is satisfied that the 54 member Commonwealth of nations or Commonwealth has grown from strength to strength since its establishment in 1977. Her Majesty expressed this view in her Commonwealth Day message.

In her message, issued by Windsor Castle, Her Majesty said, “Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship.”

She added, “It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit. In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

This year marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She said, “It has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.”

Her Majesty added, “Today, it is rewarding to observe a modem, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.

She said, “That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved. We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built acrossthe great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities.”