Queen Elizabeth II in Trinidad and Tobago: Photo story

Newsday’s Jeff K Mayers and Sureash Cholai share file photos from the last visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Trinidad and Tobago in 2009.

File photo: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Piarco International Airport for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on November 26, 2009.

The queen with the Duke of Edinburgh, late President George Maxwell Richards and his wife Dr Jean Ramjohn-Richards. File photo/Jeff Mayers

File photo: Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by the late President George Maxwell Richards at Piarco Airport for the CHOGM with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on November 26, 2009.

File Photo: Queen Elizabeth II with late President George Maxwell Richards.

The queen speaks at a banquet held in her honour by then President George Maxwell Richards, President’s House, Port of Spain on November 26, 2009. File Photo/Sureash Cholai

L-R Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dr Jean Ramjohn-Richards, Queen Elizabeth II and the late President George Maxwell Richards at a banquet held in the queen’s honour at President’s House, Port of Spain on November 26, 2009. File Photo

