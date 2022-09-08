Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

News

DEAD AT 96: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. – AP

BRITAIN’S QUEEN Elizabeth II, the world’s longest-serving monarch, has died. She was 96. She ascended to the throne in 1952.

Confirmation of her death came shortly after 1.20 pm on Thursday, hours after news broke that doctors had declared their “concern for her health,” and had her under medical supervision at her Scots home in Balmoral.

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, is now King Charles.

The queen, head of state of the UK and numerous Commonwealth countries, reigned for 70 years.

Her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died in April last year at 99.