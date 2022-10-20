Quavo and Takeoff Says They Would Do A Migos Verzuz If The Check Right

Quavo and Takeoff would do a Migos Verzuz only if the check is right.

Takeoff has seemingly cleared the air surrounding the status of hip hop group, Migos as he hints that the group has split. There has been speculation that the group, which includes Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo, split. The group has not been seen together since earlier this year, and they have not performed together while Quavo and Take-Off have branched off as a duo, and Offset is pursuing his solo rap career.

None of the artists have addressed the status of the group despite questions in interviews. In a teaser for the next Drink Champs episode to be aired on Thursday (Oct 20), Quavo and Takeoff, who also goes by the moniker ‘Unc & Phew’, appear to speak on the group’s split.

Offset red Ferrari

In the teaser, the rappers are asked whether they would do a Verzuz battle as a group. Quavo is vocal that there is no contemporary group that would be suitable to go up against. “Nobody can f**k with us. Name who y’all think can Verzuz with us,” Quavo begins. “but you can’t do OGs, you can’t bother no OG’s,” he says.

Co-host N.O.R.E., however, asks if the Migos will do one Verzuz. “If the check [is] right,” Takeoff says. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the group talking about a ‘reunion’ after splitting for less than six months.

“They talking about a reunion when they only been broken up for 2 minutes,” one commenter wrote.

“Damn they really don’t f**k w offset,” another person wrote about the duo doing interviews without Offset.

“I remember when Takeoff didn’t talk now that Offset is gone he has to speak (which is a good thing, he’s always been funny). He used to be quiet and laidback,” another said.

Others were more focused on the rappers not dealing with Offset even though they are all related, with Quavo being Takeoff’s uncle and Offset being their cousin.

“What did offset do to make these niggas that mad?” one person asked.

Meanwhile, there has not been any forthcoming explanation about the Migos break up, but there are unconfirmed reports that a woman is at the center of the split.