Quavo and Offset Reunite For Heartfelt Takeoff Tribute At BET Awards 2023

Quavo and Offset reunited on stage at the BET Awards to honor Takeoff’s memory.

The longstanding feud between Quavo and Offset has come to an end following the rapper’s putting their differences aside in the wake of beloved Migos member Takeoff’s demise. The two took the stage at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25) to perform a medley as a tribute to Takeoff, which incorporated two tracks from the late rapper’s discography: “Hotel Lobby” by Unc & Phew and “Bad and Boujee” by Migos.

Takeoff formed Unc & Phew along with Quavo in the later part of his life after Migos broke up in 2022. The pair released a string of singles under the familiar moniker before Takeoff’s demise, and “Hotel Lobby” was the first and most popular. Offset and Quavo gave a heartfelt performance as a white spotlight shone between them in place of Takeoff. An image of the late rapper also appeared on the screen behind the performers during their set.

Both Quavo and Offset mouthed the words to Takeoff’s verse on “Hotel Lobby” while doing a dance number before pointing to the large rocket on the screen behind them. The image was a nod to Takeoff’s alias “Rocket Man” or “The Rocket,” which was also acknowledged during the performance. “Do it for Take!” Offset exclaimed. “If you ready to do it for The Rocket let me get a ‘yes sirrr’,” Quavo followed.

Huncho and Set linked up about a week prior to the performance to celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday. The rappers attended a candlelight vigil in Atlanta with family and friends of Takeoff on June 18. They each took to Instagram to wish the departed young rapper a happy birthday as well.

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!,” wrote Quavo. “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n-gga.”

Offset scribed, “Happy birthday rocket man. The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.”

The “Clout” rapper previously spoke out about how difficult it has been even engaging in conversation on the topic of Takeoff’s death which he seems to be having some trouble processing. “It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now,” Offset told Variety in May. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about taking is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That sh-t hurts.

“Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh-t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it. I think I need to take a break.”

Quavo basically confirmed that the Migos are done for good in one of his solo tracks earlier this year. “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the muthafucking flow, n-gga, Take did that/ So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n-gga it can’t come back, damn!” Huncho rapped.

However, Quavo and Offset have made significant progress since they were seen sitting away from each other at an NBA game in March. It’s safe to say that now, the two rightfully squashed the beef that got started around the events that led up to the original group (Migos) being disbanded. It’s definitely a good look to see the former groupmates back in each other’s good graces following such an awful tragedy.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in November 2022. He was 28 years old.