Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Friday, November 25 Loop Jamaica

Qatar will return to competition on Friday after becoming the first host nation in World Cup history to drop their first match, a 1-0 loss to Ecuador on the opening night of the tournament.

Qatar get another chance for a victory against Senegal, which also lost their opener.

Senegal are without Sadio Mane, the Bayern Munich forward who was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

Without Mane at the World Cup, Senegal lost to the Netherlands 2-0 and coach Aliou Ciss? is demanding more from forwards Ismaila Sarr and Kr?pin Diatta.

Concacaf team the USA will also be in action on the day as the Americans are down to face England.

The USA are the underdogs following their 1-1 draw with Wales, while England are coming off a 6-2 opening win over Iran.

A win for England would put the Three Lions into the round of the 16 with one game still to play.

See Friday’s schedule below:

Group B

5:00 am – Wales vs Iran2:00 pm – England vs USA

Group A

8:00 am – Qatar vs Senegal11:00 am – Netherlands vs Ecuador