Push Back movement delivers letters to CoP: Erla prays outside Police admin bldg

PRAYERS: Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher prays with social activists Michael Kerrm, left, and Andy Williams, right, after the two gave her a letter outside Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on Thursday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS –

THRONGS of supporters of the Push Back Movement and the Stakeholders United Movement took to the streets of downtown Port of Spain on Thursday as they marched to deliver letters to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

These letters were to express their collective concern over issued surrounding financial transactions by Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings.

Cummings’s business transactions as well as his businesses have been widely reported in a daily newspaper over the past few weeks.

Speaking with Newsday outside the Red House on Hart Street, Push Back’s general secretary Michael Kerr said these reports were troubling and he questioned whether the media reports had engaged the attention of police.

“We are heading to the Commissioner of Police to express our concerns regarding the Foster Cummings issue.

“As far as we’re concerned, the Pope could anoint Dr Rowley, but we still have business to take care of. It’s going to be a long hot summer,” he promised.

Kerr said delivery of the letters would not be the last acts from both movements as there are other issues to address.

Kerr and second general secretary Andy Williams were cautioned by Inter Agency Task Force police, that while they were being allowed to deliver the letters to both offices, only two people at a time, would be allowed to interact with officials.

The group, led by both men, walked to Police Administration Building on Sackville Street where most of their supporters was instructed by police to wait across the street while Kerr and Williams delivered the letter.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher was greeted with applause and cheers as she met with both men outside the building and accepted the letter, before holding a short prayer with the men, for the country. She then returned to her office.

The crowd then went to the Office of the DPP on Richmond Street where they delivered letters to an official.

Police warned the crowd to avoid blocking the road as several curious travellers stopped to take photos and video-record of the gathering.

After delivering the letter Kerr thanked his supporters for their assistance and asked that they disperse.

The letter which was dated May 17, questioned whether any investigations would be launched to determine if there was wrongdoing.

Newsday attempted to contact Cummings for comment via his cellphone and WhatsApp but was unsuccessful up to press time.