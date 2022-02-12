Pundit: pray for Salina Mohammed’s children

News

Salina Mohammed –

As she was laid to rest on Friday, the officiating pundit called on the nation to pray for Salina Mohammed’s five-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter as he said she devoted her life to ensuring they lived fulfilling and successful lives.

On February 2 at about 8.03 am, Mohammed, 40, left her home on Palmiste Bend in Coconut Drive, San Fernando for work.

But several minutes later, she was found shot to death in her car which crashed into a culvert a short distance away from her home.

Investigators believe Mohammed’s killer ambushed her and took her handbag after the murder.

Her final rites were performed at her home. She was cremated after at the Mosquito Creek Cremation Site.

As Mohammed laid in an open casket, weeping friends and relatives paid their last respects.

But though they wept, the pundit urged, “These two children need us, they need our prayers, they need our support, they need our blessings, they need our strength…they need everything.

“Today I stand with the family and I pray with the family for all her wishes that she had for her children to become a reality.

Describing Mohammed “strong, determined and focus,” the pundit said she was deeply devoted to her faith as she regularly consulted him about life decisions and situations.

He added, “Thank you Lord for all that she contributed, all that she stood for.”

In her eulogy, Mohammed’s daughter said she was “an ambitious mother who always had her expectations and aspirations for her children and our future.”

She recalled, “She was always behind my brother and me, especially me, with our school work she taught us to be strong, industrious and disciplined students.

“She put a lot of time and effort into making sure we were always on top in our work. She made sure our future was her number one priority.

“My mummy sacrificed so much to make sure Aidan and I had everything we needed or wanted.”

She will miss her mother’s food and voice the most given Mohammed was always singing around the house while doing chores.

She added, “I would do anything to hear her sing again, she truly had a talent.”

No motive has still not been given for Mohammed’s killing and Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.