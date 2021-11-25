Pundit on wounding charge granted $200K bail

News

A pundit from central Trinidad accused of chopping a gardener from his district was granted $200,000 bail on Thursday by a Chaguanas magistrate when he appeared in court on a charge of wounding with intent.

Vickram Angad, 38, of Joyce Road, Carapichaima, appeared before senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie, who also ordered him, as a condition of bail, to stay 200 metres away from his alleged victim.

In his bail application, Angad’s attorney Bhimal Maharajh said his client was a truck driver and also a pundit in Joyce Road.

Angad will return to court on December 23. His father will stand as surety for his bail.

It was alleged that on October 30, a gardener from Joyce Road was in his garden when he saw a man there with a “swiper” in one hand and a cutlass in the other. The gardener allegedly told police he was threatened and was chopped on the wrist, which was almost severed in the attack.

The gardener also alleged he was chased and jumped into a river to escape. He eventually alerted relatives, who took him to the Chaguanas police station to make a report.

The gardener was taken to the Chaguanas health facility and then to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.

According to the summary of facts presented by the police at Thursday’s hearing, when police confronted him at his home, the suspect claimed he did not chop anyone but was advanced on by a man with a piece of wood in his hand. He allegedly said he pushed the man away and he fell on half of a plastic tank before rolling down a hill into a bamboo patch.

Police received advice and PC Besai of the Chaguanas police laid the charge against Angad.

The police were represented by police prosecutor Sgt Soodeen.