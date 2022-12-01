Public Utilities Minister disappointed by Desalcott shutdown after floods

News

Residents of Mayfield Drive, Valsayn North use pressure washers to clean their driveway after floods on November 26 – Photo by Sureash Cholai

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is disappointed by the decision of Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s (Desalcott) to temporarily shut down its plant at Point Lisas for scheduled maintenance works for ten days, as so many communities needed water to clean up after floods.

A statement by the Public Utilities Ministry on Thursday said Gonzales had instructed WASA to discuss the rescheduling of the maintenance work with Desalcott, given the unusual and extreme circumstances the general public faced as a result of heavy rain leading to flooding in some parts of the country.

But on Monday, Desalcott, said it was going ahead, and the “much-needed annual maintenance works must proceed” as planned from November 29-December 8.

Gonzales apologised to the public for the inconvenience as a result of what he said was the unfortunate decision to continue with the maintenance work.

He said such a shutdown is not advisable at this time, given the adverse weather affecting so many of the communities throughout the country and particularly in Central and South Trinidad,

Desalcott’s Point Lisas plant provides 40 million gallons per day (mgd) to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and augments the water supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.

In response, WASA increased production and redistribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants; initiated temporary supply schedules; and increased water trucking capacity.

Affected areas:Caroni, St Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero and La Brea.